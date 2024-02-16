Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 2,348,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,078. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 118.35% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,437.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

