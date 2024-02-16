Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 921,600 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 834,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Paul Ginocchio purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 188,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,822. The firm has a market cap of $193.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

