Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 20th

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACB remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. 9,059,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,131. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $214.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.38. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,888,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,000,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 107,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 403.5% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

