Aurora Cannabis Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 20th (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

ACB remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. 9,059,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,131. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

