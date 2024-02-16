AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Jacqueline A. Travisano Sells 3,671 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AutoNation Price Performance
AN traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.70. 439,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,882. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.82.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
