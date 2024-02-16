AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Jacqueline A. Travisano Sells 3,671 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AN traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.70. 439,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,882. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.82.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

