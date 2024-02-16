Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,225. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1,778.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

