Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Financial Review

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bakkt and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00 Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 74.84%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $7.36, indicating a potential upside of 94.12%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Bakkt.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million 4.89 -$578.10 million ($1.79) -0.54 Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.14 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.90

This table compares Bakkt and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.56, indicating that its stock price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -24.89% 25.41% 10.25% Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Bakkt on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

