Balentine LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LIN traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.63. 1,460,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,327. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

