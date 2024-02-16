Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BHP traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. 2,981,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,968. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

