Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.06. The stock had a trading volume of 738,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

