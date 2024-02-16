Balentine LLC Buys 116,031 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,031 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $53,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 926,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,706. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

