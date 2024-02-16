Balentine LLC Buys 77,368 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 10.8% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $322,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,149,000 after purchasing an additional 145,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

