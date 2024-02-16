Balentine LLC Buys 885 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,543,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,515. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,212,246,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,212,246,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

