Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,909,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 116,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TM traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.20. 241,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,880. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $232.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $307.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

