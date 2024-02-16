Balentine LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.1% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 221,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,077,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,638. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

