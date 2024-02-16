Balentine LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.01. 5,526,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,759. The firm has a market cap of $367.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.36 and its 200 day moving average is $417.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $462.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

