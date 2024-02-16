Balentine LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.38. 3,167,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,550. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

