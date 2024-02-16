Balentine LLC Sells 159 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,488. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

