Balentine LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

