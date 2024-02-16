Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Bandwidth Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of BAND traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. 201,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,243. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $80,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,609.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $80,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $510,609.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,492 shares of company stock valued at $314,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bandwidth by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 118,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 150,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

