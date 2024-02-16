BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BayCom Trading Down 3.2 %

BCML traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 16,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

About BayCom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BayCom by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BayCom by 181,650.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BayCom by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

