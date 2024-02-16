BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
BayCom Trading Down 3.2 %
BCML traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 16,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.31.
BayCom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
