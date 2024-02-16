Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.46. 215,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,748. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.44. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.