Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Acquires 59,200 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 8.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $234,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.42. 405,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,262. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $329.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.