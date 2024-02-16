Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 73,000 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 51.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.20. 328,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,726. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

