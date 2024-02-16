Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,124. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $289.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.18%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total value of $2,110,240.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,908,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total value of $2,110,240.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,908,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total value of $3,488,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,355,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,455,769.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,693 shares of company stock valued at $20,945,644. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.