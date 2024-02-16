Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,549,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,407,064. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

