Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 0.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cameco worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 713,888 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 156.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,239 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.