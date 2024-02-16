Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $160.02 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647,433 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 5.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $160,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.76. 210,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.