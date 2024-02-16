Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $24.51 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.07. 2,088,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

