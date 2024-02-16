Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 2.9 %

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 1,006,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,766. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.