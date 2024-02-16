Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Purchases 75,109 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for 3.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of FTI Consulting worth $97,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.80. 86,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,396. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.55 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.11 and a 200-day moving average of $196.87.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

