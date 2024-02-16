Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 225,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco comprises 0.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,072,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,605,000 after buying an additional 19,404,902 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,765,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,880,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,319,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,640,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,166,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

BBD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.