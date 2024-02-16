Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

Blackstone stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

