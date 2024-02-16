Bradley D. Owens Sells 2,887 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $161,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,178.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Z stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $54.80. 5,720,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

