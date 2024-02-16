Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Up 1%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €79.36 ($85.33) and last traded at €79.30 ($85.27). 214,262 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €78.48 ($84.39).

Brenntag Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is €81.21 and its 200 day moving average is €75.77.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

