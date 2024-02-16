Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.38.

NYSE BFAM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.87. 582,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,041. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $111.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

