Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.97% of Broadcom worth $3,338,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $19.59 on Friday, hitting $1,245.48. 2,092,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,155. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,295.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,152.26 and a 200-day moving average of $974.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

