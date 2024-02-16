Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $19.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.48. 2,126,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,152.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $974.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $583.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

