Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23-$3.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion. Bruker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.710-2.760 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get Bruker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.95. 451,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,894. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.