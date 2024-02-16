Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 834.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 282,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 96.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,951 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,450. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average is $143.99.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

