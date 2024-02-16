Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.25. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 66,730 shares traded.

Burcon NutraScience Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$24.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

