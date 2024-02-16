Callodine Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,239 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after buying an additional 64,920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 338,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,183. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSA. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

