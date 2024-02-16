Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases 110,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 2.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 991,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

