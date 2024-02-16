Callodine Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Equitable makes up about 2.1% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Equitable worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $3,076,000. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.1% in the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 578,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 376.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 66.2% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 702,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,524. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,433. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

