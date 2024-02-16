Callodine Capital Management LP Sells 73,283 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Callodine Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,283 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises approximately 5.3% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of Spectrum Brands worth $18,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.44. 136,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $88.11.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

