Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,901,000 after acquiring an additional 262,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $25,846,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth $24,143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,416 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE traded down $10.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.17. 133,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.25. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

