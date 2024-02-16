Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PFG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.04. 1,489,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,660. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

