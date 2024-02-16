Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $8.59 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $60.52. 13,466,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

