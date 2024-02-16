Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 9,366 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Greif worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Greif in the second quarter worth $215,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 112,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

