Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,503 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.46. 2,908,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,015. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $250.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

